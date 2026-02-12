EU to ban destruction of unsold clothes

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

European Commission brings in measures which will require companies to stop discarding unsold clothing

The European Commission has introduced a ban on destroying or discarding unsold clothing, footwear, and apparel in a bid to combat the millions of tonnes of avoidable textile waste and related greenhouse...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Record 125,000 heat pumps sold in 2025

UK's first commercial bio-methanol bunkering service launches at Port of Immingham

More on Recycling

EU to ban destruction of unsold clothes
Recycling

EU to ban destruction of unsold clothes

European Commission brings in measures which will require companies to stop discarding unsold clothing

Amber Rolt
clock 12 February 2026 • 3 min read
Deliveroo delivers new sustainable takeaway packaging
Recycling

Deliveroo delivers new sustainable takeaway packaging

New compostable takeaway box designed by students and produced by Biopak aims to replace conventional plastic-lined containers

Amber Rolt
clock 09 February 2026 • 2 min read
Eco-Products to launch sustainable packaging line in the UK
Recycling

Eco-Products to launch sustainable packaging line in the UK

US company to team up with sister brand Vegware for UK launch

Amber Rolt
clock 06 February 2026 • 1 min read