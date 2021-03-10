Net zero electricity systems will be based on AI-optimised electricity markets
The UK could be a world leader in AI-optimised energy markets, but network companies need to facilitate the development of this system, explains Peter Clutton-Brock of the Centre for AI & Climate and E3G
In their proposal for the UK's Sixth Carbon Budget, the Climate Change Committee (CCC) recommended that the UK seek to reduce emissions by 78 per cent by 2035. It estimated that to achieve this the UK...
