Octopus Energy Generation plots $1bn-worth of California clean tech investments

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
(L-R) California Governor Gavin Newsom in conversation with Octopus Energy Generation CEO Zoisa North-Bond | Credit: Octopus Energy Generation
Image:

(L-R) California Governor Gavin Newsom in conversation with Octopus Energy Generation CEO Zoisa North-Bond | Credit: Octopus Energy Generation

Announcement comes as UK government strikes fresh agreement to deepen clean energy cooperation and investment with the US state

Octopus Energy Generation has announced plans to invest $1bn in California's clean technology market, as the UK government today struck a deal aimed at deepening its cooperation on clean energy with the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Heathrow Airport ramps up SAF target with £80m support for airlines

'A serious concern': NatWest accused of weakening restrictions on oil and gas financing

More on Investment

'A serious concern': NatWest accused of weakening restrictions on oil and gas financing
Investment

'A serious concern': NatWest accused of weakening restrictions on oil and gas financing

NatWest's new Climate Transition Plan appears to water down several policies governing financing for the oil and gas sector, but bank insists it remains committed to halving the climate impact of its lending by 2030

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 February 2026 • 4 min read
Climate change considerations 'now the norm' at Bank of England
Investment

Climate change considerations 'now the norm' at Bank of England

Senior figure at central bank reveals how concerns over climate shocks are now a key factor in the Bank of England's work to maintain financial stability

Michael Nelson, Investment Week
clock 12 February 2026 • 2 min read
Funding boost announced for £10m Loch Lomond and The Trossachs woodland plan
Investment

Funding boost announced for £10m Loch Lomond and The Trossachs woodland plan

New funding earmarked to help restore woodlands covering an area more than twice the size of Glasgow

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 February 2026 • 2 min read