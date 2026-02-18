UN chief calls for dedicated forum to host 'honest dialogue' on fossil fuel phase out

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres | Credit: Antonio Scorza/COP30
Image:

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres | Credit: Antonio Scorza/COP30

António Guterres argues dedicated global platform for policymakers and businesses producers is needed to help accelerate clean energy transition

UN Secretary General António Guterres has today called for "a dedicated global platform" to be established to foster "honest dialogue on transitioning away from fossil fuels" between policymakers, businesses,...

More on Energy

Microsoft hits 2025 goal to match electricity demand with renewables
Energy

Microsoft hits 2025 goal to match electricity demand with renewables

US tech giant has contracted 40GW of clean energy capacity to meet its growing power needs worldwide, as part of its goal to become a 'carbon negative' company by 2030

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 February 2026 • 3 min read
BNEF: Battery storage costs hit record low despite 2025 clean tech headwinds
Energy

BNEF: Battery storage costs hit record low despite 2025 clean tech headwinds

However costs of battery storage, solar and wind are all still set to fall by 2035 despite last year's price flux, according to BloombergNEF

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 February 2026 • 4 min read
'Negative spiral': Hydrogen sector warns UK policy delays risk scuppering investment
Energy

'Negative spiral': Hydrogen sector warns UK policy delays risk scuppering investment

UK Hydrogen Energy Association calls for cross-ministerial action to prevent further delays to funding allocation rounds and a national strategy refresh

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 February 2026 • 5 min read