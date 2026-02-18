UN chief calls for dedicated forum to host 'honest dialogue' on fossil fuel phase out

António Guterres argues dedicated global platform for policymakers and businesses producers is needed to help accelerate clean energy transition
UN Secretary General António Guterres has today called for "a dedicated global platform" to be established to foster "honest dialogue on transitioning away from fossil fuels" between policymakers, businesses,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis