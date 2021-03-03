Global Wind Organisation trained workforce passes 100,000 mark

Number of workers trained by international renewables body surges 12 per cent in the past year, as demand for wind technicians continues to grow

As governments around the world announce plans for recovery plans that aim to create green jobs in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, new figures have today revealed how demand for skilled workers across the global wind energy industry continued to climb last year.

The Global Wind Organisation (GWO), which represents 17 of the largest wind turbine manufacturers and operators, this morning published its Annual Report for 2020 detailing how despite disruption from the coronavirus crisis the GWO trained workforce worldwide still grew 12 per cent to 100,052.

In the UK alone, 51 UK training centres delivered almost 40,000 courses in 2020, providing a major boost for the fast expanding offshore and onshore wind industry.

The group confirmed that overall more than 75,000 people have now completed GWO courses across EMEA, alongside over 13,000 in the Americas, and more than 10,000 in Asia Pacific.

GWO said the progress meant the world's largest wind energy employers were on track to achieve a globally standardised system of safety and technical training for hundreds of thousands of workers.

"Wind power is an essential industry generating clean renewable energy to power millions of homes and businesses," said Paul Robbins, chair of the Global Wind Organisation executive committee and chief H&S specialist at Vestas. "Our workforce has been out there on and offshore, keeping turbines running and producing energy, despite the obvious challenges of COVID-19.

"We rely on GWO training providers to keep their safety skills up to scratch. By taking careful and sensible precautions against infection risk when permitted to open by their governments, GWO training providers have really stepped up when our industry needed them most."

He added that despite inevitable disruption the group delivered almost 220,000 GWO courses last year, hailing it as "an amazing feat" for the industry.

His comments were echoed by Jakob Lau Holst, CEO of Global Wind Organisation, who said the results "demonstrate the resilience and adaptability of our network, while underlining the value of a global standard".

"With workers classified as essential by most governments, we have worked together with our members and the network creating innovative new ways to train people, blending digital solutions with traditional instruction and making sure a good standard of safety is always upheld," he added.