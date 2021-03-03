HyPoint debuts prototype of air-cooled hydrogen fuel cell for aviation

US firm says its new solution boasts three times the power of a regular fuel cell by weight, providing a boost to hopes of hydrogen powered aircraft

Zero emission flight powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology moved one step closer to take-off this week, after US green energy technology start-up HyPoint said it would start shipping its "turbo air-cooled" hydrogen fuel cell system to aircraft manufacturers next year.

The California-based company made the announcement after unveiling the first operable prototype version of its pioneering technology, which it claims can enable longer air journeys while boasting cheaper maintenance costs than rival fuel cell technologies thanks to its reliance on air for cooling.

The company confirmed it planned to start supplying the full-scale version of its technology to zero emission aircraft manufacturers from 2022, noting that it was targeting a range of different market segments, including commercial planes, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, and other cutting-edge zero emission air mobility solutions, such as automated passenger and cargo transportation services.

The firm has already partnered with ZeroAvia, the British zero emission aviation company that last year achieved the first hydrogen-electric passenger aircraft flight above Bedfordshire.

HyPoint's technology uses compressed air for both cooling and oxygen supply to create a "high temperature" fuel cell system that is three times lighter than the liquid cooling system found in alternative fuel cell systems, it said. As such, it is less heavy that alternative systems and can therefore enable longer air journeys, while also delivering lower maintenance cost for aircraft makers, it claimed.

HyPoint said tests had revealed its technology is able to deliver 2,000 watts per kilogram of specific power, while also boasting a 1,500 watt-hours per kilogram of energy density. It announced it would run further test and validate its hydrogen fuel cell technology at the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Founder and CEO Dr Alex Ivanenko said the breakthrough marked a major milestone in the drive towards zero emission aviation. "This functional prototype brings us one step closer to our vision of delivering efficient and cost-effective zero-carbon emission fuel cell technology to the aviation industry, which is expected to contribute up to a quarter of the world's greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 if left unchecked," he said. "The prototype has passed a number of subsystem tests that strongly suggest that our patented technology and unique approach works - and we're excited to use NREL's state-of-the-art testing facilities to further validate our system."

The aviation industry has been identified by the UN as one of seven 'hard-to-abate' sectors that pose the toughest challenge as the world attempts to reduce its emissions in line with global climate goals. Many technologists believe that hydrogen fuel cells hold the key to the long-term decarbonisation of ships, trucks, and planes, given the range limitations of pure electric battery technology and the sheer size of batteries that would be required to power heavy-duty vehicles.

Val Miftakhov, founder and CEO of ZeroAvia, said the firm would work with HyPoint as it looks to deliver on its goal of getting a 100-seat zero emission hydrogen-electric aircraft in the skies before 2030. "The reality is that hydrogen fuel cells are the technological driver behind e-aircraft, and we are working closely with the team at HyPoint to test their systems for potential integration into future ZeroAvia aircraft," he said.

ZeroAvia raised $21.4m in December from a range of major investors, including Amazon Climate Pledge, Shell Ventures, and Bill Gates' Breathrough Energy Ventures.

Jordan Levy, HyPoint investor and partner at SoftBank Capital NY and Seed Capital, said interest in companies across the hydrogen supply chain had exploded of late.

"Over the past several months, interest in hydrogen companies has reached a fevered pitch, in part because the world is waking up to hydrogen as a clean, reliable, and abundant fuel source," he said. "The hydrogen economy is here. The team at HyPoint is among the world's most experienced in the field of hydrogen fuel cell technology and, as an investor, we're thrilled to be a part of HyPoint's early success. We look forward to following their continued momentum."