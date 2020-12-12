British Airways teams up with hydrogen plane developer ZeroAvia

Two firms to explore potential for shifting away from fossil fuels and harnessing hydrogen to power British Airways' future fleet

British Airways has teamed up with zero emission aircraft developer ZeroAvia for a new project aimed at exploring the potential for shifting away from fossil fuels and towards hydrogen to power the airlines' future fleet, the two firms announced today.

Experts from BA and ZeroAvia - both members of the government's Jet Zero Council aimed at helping deliver the UK's first zero emission commercial flight - are to team up as part of BA parent firm International Airlines Group's (IAG) Hangar 51 start-up accelerator programme, they said.

The announcement follows the retirement this week of BA's final 747 aircraft four years earlier than originally planned in order to make-way for more fuel-efficient models, the company said.

Sean Doyle, CEO of British Airways, said the firm was "committed to a sustainable future and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050".

"In the short-term this means improving our operational efficiency and introducing carbon offset and removal projects, while in the medium to longer term we're investing in the development of sustainable aviation fuel and looking at how we can help accelerate the growth of new technologies such as zero emissions hydrogen-powered aircraft," he said.

The global aviation sector, which is estimated to account for around two to three per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions - and potentially even higher - is under increasing pressure to decarbonise, but faces significant financial headwinds in the immediate term from the devastation wrought by Covid-19.

ZeroAvia recently completed the "world's first" hydrogen fuel cell power flight of a commercial-grade aircraft in the skies over Bedfordshire, and is aiming to carry out further tests next year with a target to begin running commercial hydrogen-electric, 20-seater flights of up to 500 miles as early as 2023.

By 2027, the company also plans to have hydrogen technologies in service capable of powering commercial aircraft carrying up to 100 people, ramping up to journeys of over 1,000 miles by 2030.

Sergey Kiselev, ZeroAvia's head of Europe, said hydrogen was the best way to "quickly and practically" achieve net zero emissions flight, as using hydrogen produced from green energy produces zero carbon emissions, and also offers financial benefits.

"We have found that in addition to improving the sustainability of flight, which is vital, hydrogen-electric technology has the potential to lower operating costs and improve the in-flight passenger experience," he added. "We are delighted to be working with British Airways, one of the world's iconic airlines, and the Hangar 51 programme to explore how hydrogen-electric aircraft can power the fleet of the future. That promising future is closer than ever."

The announcement has been made to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement on climate change, and a major UN summit today hosted by the UK, France, Chile, Italy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The Climate Ambition Summit is designed to encourage global leaders to announce more ambitious climate commitments in support of the Paris Agreement, and is set to see more than 100 heads of state, business leaders, faith leaders, and NGOs deliver speeches in support of climate action.

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego is one of the business leaders scheduled to speak at the event later, when he is expected to emphasise the airline giant's commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, backed by $400m investment in sustainable aviation fuel over the next two decades. He will also argue it is critical for the aviation sector to play its full part in addressing climate change, according to the firm.