In the green corner: Joshua vs Pulev world title fight hooks top Albert sustainability rating

Sky Sports says broadcast of boxing match to take place this evening has been awarded a 3-star certification from industry sustainability scheme Albert

The broadcast of the boxing match set to take place this evening between British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and his Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev has been certified as meeting the highest standards for sustainable production.

Sky Sports confirmed this morning that the hotly-anticipated world championship fight that is being televised live from Wembley Stadium had clinched a three-star certification from Albert, the Bafta- and industry-backed sustainability ratings agency for broadcasting. The award makesthe fight the first live boxing event to achieve the top sustainability rating.

The broadcaster said that all of the coming season's live boxing matches would now aim to achieve the 3-star certification, the highest rating awarded by Albert.

Sky Sports managing director Rob Wester said the certification was a "big step" towards Sky's commitment to making all its productions net zero by 2030.

"We are entering a critical decade on the long road to climate recovery, and urgent action is required by every one of us," he said. "At Sky Sports we know the power our voice and reach can have to lead change in our industry and inspire millions of sports fans to make changes in their lives that can help our world."

The broadcaster's embrace of greener boxing broadcasts comes after it announced in September that it was aiming for a 3-star Albert certification for all Premier League and EFL matches over the coming season.

Sky Sports said an increase in remote production processes over the last 12 months - presumably prompted by Covid-19 social distancing restrictions - had helped it slash the carbon footprint of its broadcasting operations.

Other steps taken by the sports broadcaster to meet Sky's 2030 net zero commitment include offering carbon literacy training to all employees, it said, a programme that is to be extended to presenters, commentators, and pundits throughout the coming season. It is also working to reduce the carbon footprint of its broader value chain by asking suppliers to meet responsible business targets, such as zero single-use plastics policies, it added.