Green financiers plot wave of zero carbon heating offers

New report from Green Finance Institute identifies barriers to investment in green heating systems and trails series of new demonstration projects

A range of innovative new policies and financial products are to be debuted over the next year in a bid to make it easier for households and businesses to deploy zero emission heating systems.

That is the headline commitment from a new report from the Green Finance Institute (GFI) and the Coalition for the Energy Efficiency of Buildings (CEEB), which explored the barriers to investment in green heating systems which are currently hampering efforts to slash emissions from the UK's notoriously inefficient building stock.

Titled Financing zero carbon heat: turning up the dial on investment, the report provides an update on the GFI's work with CEEB, which it established in 2019 alongside think tank E3G, bringing together over 200 individuals and organisations working to improve building energy efficiency.

Following the formation earlier this autumn of a Zero Carbon Heating Taskforce earlier this autumn, the report explores the various barriers to investment in green heating systems, such as relatively high capital costs, skills shortages, the wide range of different housing types in the UK, and the split incentives that can mean those investing in new heating systems do not necessarily enjoy the financial benefits that result.

As such, it proposes a portfolio of 12 financial solutions and policy, regulatory, and data enablers that could help overcome barriers to investment and accelerate the deployment of zero emission heating systems.

The demonstration projects include plans for Green Home Salary Sacrifice Schemes similar to existing cycle to work schemes whereby employees can curb their tax bill by paying for a heat pump via a loan from their employer, as well as new 'heat as a service' tariffs where the cost of heat pump installations are recouped through energy bills.

Similarly, another project would see all-in-rental agreements introduced where rent is inclusive of heating bills, making it easier for landlords to build a business case for installing green heating systems.

The report also proposes the introduction of so-called Green Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) that would embed environmental criteria into a popular asset class and provide a scalable mechanism to attract significant volumes of institutional investment into zero carbon heating systems.

And a National District Heating Fund is planned, which would see a specialist investment fund focus on investing in district heating networks across the UK.

Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas, chief executive of the Green Finance Institute, said the finance sector has a critical role to play in enabling the decarbonisation of our heating and as such "it must offer products that make the decision [to install green heating systems] affordable".

"The Zero Carbon Heating Taskforce's solutions are practical, scalable, and focussed on presenting homeowners, landlords, and institutional investors with attractive ways to access funding and new savings options," she added. "They're also backed by recommendations for the fiscal and policy incentives required to support their roll-out."

The Green Finance Institute and its supporters said it will now bring to market the portfolio of demonstration projects in 2021 and beyond.

The plans come in the wake of the government's new 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, which set a new goal to install 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028 and explore the wider use of hydrogen in the UK's heating systems. However, the plan provided scant details on how the new targets would be met with the industry still waiting on the government's Energy White Paper and various green building policy decisions to provide more clarity on likely changes to the policy framework.

"Heating our buildings represents 21 per cent of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions, and the current sluggish rate of decarbonisation puts the UK at the bottom of the league table for low carbon heat," said Nick Mabey, chief executive and co-founding director at E3G. "Our new target set out in the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan to install 600,000 heat pumps per year by 2028 will require a step-change from the current low levels of action, as well as huge sums of public and private capital - with even more needed to put the UK on track to meet its net zero commitment. The Zero Carbon Heating Taskforce is an exciting and much-needed initiative to scale up investment, innovation and action."

The new report also came on the same day as Aviva Investors announced it is to provide £1bn of sustainability-linked loans to the real estate sector over the next four years, which aim to incentivise borrowers to boost the green credentials of their buildings through a range of measures by embedding carbon-cutting requirements into the conditions of financing deals.