CCC Sixth Carbon Budget advice: The green economy reacts

All the top reaction from leading politicians, experts, business leaders and campaigners
All the top reaction from leading politicians, experts, business leaders and campaigners
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The Climate Change Committee has just delivered its most detailed and ambitious work yet to the government, in what the advisory body's CEO Chris Stark this week called "one of the most important things...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news

The business case for reducing food waste
The business case for reducing food waste

Food waste is often seen as requiring lifestyle change, but to deliver further progress we must do more to educate industry leaders about the business case for action, writes WRI's Liz Goodwin