CCC Sixth Carbon Budget advice: The green economy reacts
The Climate Change Committee has just delivered its most detailed and ambitious work yet to the government, in what the advisory body's CEO Chris Stark this week called "one of the most important things...
Asset managers with portfolios worth $9tr target net zero portfolios by 2050
Net Zero Asset Manager initiative commits firms to setting interim 2030 goals in line with achieving net zero portfolios by 2050 or sooner
The business case for reducing food waste
Food waste is often seen as requiring lifestyle change, but to deliver further progress we must do more to educate industry leaders about the business case for action, writes WRI's Liz Goodwin
Co-op eyes all-electric home delivery fleet by 2025
Retailer makes new electric fleet pledge, as food delivery platform JustEat announces several hundred of its couriers are to be offered e-mopeds and e-bikes under new worker model
UN: 'Green recovery' essential to close on-going emissions gap
Annual Emissions Gap report from the UN Environment Programme warns that without ambitious green recovery packages the world remains on track for around 3C of warming