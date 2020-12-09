Solving the policy puzzle: The path to net zero for industrial decarbonisation

  • Professor Peter Taylor and Alice Garvey, University of Leeds
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Professor Peter Taylor and Alice Garvey from the University of Leeds set out the challenges and policy requirements for decarbonising heavy industry which they included in a recent report commissioned by the CCC

A recent report from the Centre for Research into Energy Demand Solutions (CREDS) calls for the government to introduce a strategic policy approach to deliver rapid and widespread industrial decarbonisation,...

To continue reading...

More on Infrastructure

More news