Solving the policy puzzle: The path to net zero for industrial decarbonisation
Professor Peter Taylor and Alice Garvey from the University of Leeds set out the challenges and policy requirements for decarbonising heavy industry which they included in a recent report commissioned by the CCC
A recent report from the Centre for Research into Energy Demand Solutions (CREDS) calls for the government to introduce a strategic policy approach to deliver rapid and widespread industrial decarbonisation,...
More news
Solving the policy puzzle: The path to net zero for industrial decarbonisation
Professor Peter Taylor and Alice Garvey from the University of Leeds set out the challenges and policy requirements for decarbonising heavy industry which they included in a recent report commissioned by the CCC
Green financiers plot wave of zero carbon heating offers
New report from Green Finance Institute identifies barriers to investment in green heating systems and trails series of new demonstration projects
'Open for low carbon business': UK climate advisors unveil 'world first' 2050 net zero economy plan
'This investment programme is going to breathe life into the UK economy - it's as much an economic policy as a climate policy, particularly over the next 10 years as we recover from the pandemic'