Rise Up: Toast Ale unveils new range of beers in campaign to transform food system

Green brewer brings together leading B Corp food brands to launch new campaign to raise awareness of sector's huge environmental impacts

Toast Ale has this week announced plans to launch a new range of limited edition beers in support of a major new campaign to raise awareness of the environmental impacts of the global food system in the run up to the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow next year.

The company, which specialises in using waste bread to brew a range of beers, has teamed up with a number of leading sustainable food brands to launch the Rise Up campaign and step up calls for the government to incorporate the food system in its climate plans.

It will kick off the campaign on Friday with an "ethical antidote" to Black Friday in the form of a Chocolate Stout brewed with surplus fresh bread and cocoa powder from Divine Chocolate.

Further limited edition beers will be released each month in the run up to the COP26 Summit in partnership with other B Corps, such as teapigs, Hobbs House Bakery, ODDBOX, Rebel Kitchen, Rubies in the Rubble, and Cafédirect.

Each beer is designed to highlight different elements of the ecological crisis and the systemic change needed to the food system to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss, the company said. The first beer in the series will feature a label highlighting how food production contributes to deforestation and tackling food waste can help preserve forests.

All profits from the beers will go to the environmental charity Feedback to support their campaigning work to reform food systems in the lead up to COP26.

The campaign will also urge customers to write to their MP using a simple form, asking them to be an advocate for the government to better take the food system into account in environmental policy.

The government last week published a wide-ranging new 10 Point Plan designed to accelerate the UK's transition to net zero emissions. But while the government is in the process of reforming farming subsidies to encourage more sustainable behaviours, the 10 Point Plan made no mention of the need to tackle environmental impacts from the food system.

Louisa Ziane, co-founder and chief operating officer at Toast, said the aim of the campaign was to highlight how everyone can take steps to support a more sustainable food system. "We want to share positive actions that everyone can take, including not wasting food, eating more plants and less meat, and supporting responsible businesses like social enterprises and B Corps," she said. "But the problem is so huge and urgent that discrete, individual actions are no longer enough. We need ambitious, sustained action by policy makers, businesses and citizens to deliver transformational, systemic change… We need legally-binding targets and progressive environmental protection policies that will force all businesses to act and create an incentive for ecological renewal."