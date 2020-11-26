What happened to onshore wind and solar in the PM's Ten Point Plan?
The government should introduce dedicated annual auctions for onshore wind and solar that can boost their deployment, argues RSPB's Seb Berry
In an otherwise encouraging set of announcements, surprisingly, the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan failed to say anything about solar PV, or the other cheapest renewable, onshore wind. Twenty years...
More news
Sachet away: MPs and business leaders call for ban on plastic sample sachets
Campaign estimates 122 billion plastic sachets containing free samples of perfumes, skincare, and other products are produced each year
Dogger Bank offshore wind farm: SSE and Equinor to invest £6bn in first phases
Plans for phase one and two of world's largest offshore wind project in North Sea formally reach financial close
Low emission broadband installations: Sky adds 151 smart plug-in hybrid vans to engineering fleet
Ford to supply 151 plug-in hybrid engineering vans to Sky following successful 12-month trial of prototype featuring geo-fencing technology that switches to electric mode in low emission areas
The clock keeps ticking
Climate change and the green recovery was notably sidelined by Rishi Sunak in a speech that added little to the 'Build Back Better' vision the government touted over the summer