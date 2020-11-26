What happened to onshore wind and solar in the PM's Ten Point Plan?

  • Seb Berry, RSPB
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The government should introduce dedicated annual auctions for onshore wind and solar that can boost their deployment, argues RSPB's Seb Berry

In an otherwise encouraging set of announcements, surprisingly, the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan failed to say anything about solar PV, or the other cheapest renewable, onshore wind. Twenty years...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news

The clock keeps ticking
The clock keeps ticking

Climate change and the green recovery was notably sidelined by Rishi Sunak in a speech that added little to the 'Build Back Better' vision the government touted over the summer