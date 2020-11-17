Join us at the annual BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum

Hosted in association with Innovate UK, our annual free-to-attend clean tech pitching event will bring together some of the UK's most exciting green start ups with leading investors and corporates

BusinessGreen has today confirmed the date for the rescheduled BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum 2020, which will now take place on the morning of Thursday 3rd December.

The annual event - hosted in association with Innovate UK - had originally been scheduled to take place this Spring but was postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The event will now take place online from 10:30am on Thursday 3rd December, bringing together a host of cutting edge green tech firms and prospective investors to discuss how to accelerate the next phase of clean technology development.

The free to attend event will feature two pitching sessions where leading tech developers will provide four minute pitches detailing their technology and business development plans, before then taking questions from investors. Confirmed presenters for the Forum include Victor Dewulf at RECYCLEYE, Tina Ziegler at BioViron, Gil Satchell at powerQuad, and Dan White at Signol. Further pitching companies will be confirmed in the coming days.

Investors and corporates interested in hearing from some of the most exciting clean tech companies working in the UK today are urged to sign up now to attend the interactive event.

"This will be the sixth annual BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum and while the format will necessarily be a bit different this year it remains one of the most rewarding and exciting events we stage," said BusinessGreen editor James Murray. "It provides a unique opportunity to hear directly from 14 cutting edge clean technology developers, as they look to accelerate their development and deploy crucial new technologies at pace and scale. The Forum provides an invaluable opportunity to bring together start ups looking to unlock the next stage of development and investors and corporates looking for the next big thing in the fast-expanding clean tech market."

The BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum is the latest in a series of free to attend virtual events BusinessGreen is hosting this autumn, including a Lunchtime Webinar with Zero Carbon Humber on Creating a Zero Carbon Industrial Cluster, which takes place from 11am this Thursday, and the BusinessGreen Leaders Briefing: Towards Net Zero Buildings and Infrastructure, which will be staged from 10am this Friday morning.