venture capital
Sustainable Ventures completes third Accelerator fund
New £1m fund to enable pre-seed investments in promising green start-ups
A seemingly insatiable appetite for food startups
After years of nibbling at the market, venture funds are investing in an increasingly diverse menu of entrepreneurs, ranging from food waste crusaders to alternative protein providers
UK's Nuclear Liabilities Fund selects manager for £250m of investments
British Patient Capital to manage £250m of investments on behalf of UK government's Nuclear Liabilities Fund in a move designed to help fund nuclear decommissioning costs
Storage, smart grid, and energy efficiency firms see investment almost double in 2018
New Mercom Capital Group analysis reveals investment in critical clean technologies soared to $2.8bn last year
Green GB Week: Government ramps up green finance push
Flurry of announcements as government reveals plans for new clean tech venture capital fund and new green finance standards
Uber swoops in for US electric bike hire service Jump
Tech giant moves into increasingly competitive bike sharing market after testing Jump Bikes' hiring services in San Francisco
Calling all green tech innovators and investors: BusinessGreen launches third annual Technology and Investment Forum
BusinessGreen once again teams up with Innovate UK and Investment Week to deliver latest clean and sustainable technology pitch event