Brian Monaghan, sales director at IndiNature, discusses the firm’s efforts to roll out carbon-negative insulation at scale, and the potential impact of a national retrofit policy
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What was your background before launching? Brian Monaghan: After completing a building engineering degree, I began my career in contracting, working for national building...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis