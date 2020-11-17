Aviation firms urge PM to unlock investment 'critical' for greener flight

Sustainable Aviation coalition calls on government to catalyse green aviation fuel development, hydrogen and electric technology innovation, and airspace modernisation ahead of publication of 10 point green action plan

Key players in the UK aviation industry have urged the Prime Minister to step up investment in a number of areas critical to the future of zero emission flight, arguing the government should seize on a "once in a generation chance" to lead the world in the development of a sustainable aviation industry.

In a letter sent to Number 10 yesterday, the chief executives of EasyJet, Heathrow, Rolls Royce, Manchester Airports Group, and British Airways argue that investments in aviation decarbonisation projects will generate much-needed jobs, supply chains, and export benefits as the UK battles ongoing health and economic crises.

The move comes ahead of the release of the government's much anticipated 10 point green recovery plan, which is expected to offer renewed support for a raft of clean tech sectors and low carbon infrastructure projects.

The Sustainable Aviation Coalition is calling for targeted loan guarantees and capital grants to support a range of green projects that it regards as "critical" to spurring the creation of a market for domestically-produced sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), the low carbon kerosene alternatives that are seen as the only viable decarbonisation option for long-haul flights in the short- to medium-term.

The group argues that government support would help finance 14 "first-of-a-kind" plants able to produce sustainable fuel for the aviation sector from household and industrial waste by the mid-2030s.

The coalition, which also counts the Airport Operators Association, Virgin Atlantic, London City Airport, Gatwick, Boeing, and BP among its members, also urged the government to sink more investment into aviation innovation, in particular in the infrastructure required to support the development of hydrogen and electric planes.

The letter underscores how the UK has recently celebrated "ground-breaking" zero emission electric and hydrogen flights from the Aerospace Technology Institute in Cranfield that "have the potential revolutionise regional and short-haul travel".

Finally, the group called on the government to accelerate airspace modernisation measures that it deems a "critical next step on the path to net zero" by approving a short-term funding request submitted by the Airspace Change Organisation Group (ACOG). Modernisation measures would help the sector reduce carbon emissions, shorten journey times, and eliminate inefficiencies, according to the letter.

The letter stresses that partnership between government and industry will be crucial to achieving net zero flight and reassures the Prime Minister that the sector's commitment to net zero emissions, which the group announced in February, has not been diluted by the turmoil inflicted on the aviation sector by the pandemic. "This steadfast commitment has not changed, even as the world has changed around us," the letter states. "But to deliver net zero, partnership between government and industry is now more vital than ever."

The group said the Jet Zero Council, which was launched by the government this year and will see ministers and key industry players collaborate on the development of zero emission aviation projects in the UK, was a "welcome and exciting step forward".

But it also stressed that practical policy measures and funding commitments were required to support the various decarbonisation initiatives being developed by the industry.

The government has repeatedly stressed the need for the aviation sector to become more environmentally responsible as it emerges from the coronavirus crisis, with Transport Secretary Grant Schapps telling aviation leaders in late October that the industry "has to transform its environmental impact if it's to be viable" in a post-pandemic world.

However, Ministers have also come under fire from environmental campaigners for providing a number of Covid-19 bailouts to airlines without any green conditionality attached. Campaigners highlighted how bailouts provided by the French government to a number of its airlines were made contingent on increased investment in clean technologies and the cancellation of some short haul routes where rail links provided a viable alternative.

The appeal to the Prime Minister comes less than a month after a coalition of avaiation industry players, including many of the signatories of this week's letter, called on European governments to introduce a sustainable aviation fuel mandate from 2025 that would require airplane operators to blend a minimum share of SAF into traditional jet fuel, in a bid to boost demand for the nascent alternative fuel sector.