Innovate UK
Just Eat ramps up seaweed-based sachet trial
Flavourless seaweed sachets are 100 per cent biodegradable and are helping to reduce single-use plastic waste from 65 London takeaways
BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum: Preview
Check out the exciting clean tech start ups preparing to pitch at this week's BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum
International Women's Day: Green entrepreneurs among 'pioneering' women to win government funding boost
Cleantech innovators working on plastic-free coffee cups and smart home heating among those awarded £50,000 through Women in Innovation competition
Recycling boost: Black plastic recycling tech awarded £800,000 grant
Innovate UK grants funding to develop 'PolyMet' technology that removes pigment in coloured rigid plastic to make it easier to recycle
Calling all green tech innovators: Last chance to apply for BusinessGreen pitch event
Green technology firms have until the end of this week to apply to pitch at the annual BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum
BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum launches for 2019
Annual pitch event to take place in Central London on March 28, bringing together leading investors and innovators from across the green technology sector
Green catapults: BEIS steps up investment in cities and transport innovation
UK's Future Cities and Transport Systems R&D Catapults to merge as BEIS announces additional £215m in support of innovation research centres
Green Tech Task Force launches in bid to bridge UK's north-south divide
Tech Task Force will focus on smart technologies that boost resource efficiency and improve economic prospects for manufacturing regions
Green digging? £22m project launched to cut non-road vehicle CO2
Artemis Intelligent Power, Robbie Fluid Engineering and Danfoss to develop digital hydraulics technology backed by £11m government funding
Low carbon vehicle technology projects sought for £20m UK funding pot
Latest round of funding from government's Advanced Propulsion Centre aims to support projects which boost supply chain for low emission vehicle technologies
Waitrose low emission gas trucks to refuel at new biomethane station
58 state-of-the-art Waitrose lorries will use CNG Fuels' new renewable biomethane refuelling station in Northampton as part of government-funded study
Innovate UK launches £12.5m energy efficient building competition
Agency seeking funding applications from innovative projects capable of delivering more affordable and efficient properties
Greenwich re-powers rubbish collection with 'world's first' electric bin lorry
Old refuse truck fitted with electric motor for cleaner, quieter and cheaper rubbish collections
The future's bright, the future's green: Clean tech innovators pitch for low carbon shift
14 green start-ups pitched a raft of exciting clean tech ideas to a host of investors at yesterday's BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum
Mining energy: Gravitricity secures £650,000 to develop energy storage system
Energy storage technology is based on idea that 'what goes up must come down'
Innovate UK launches first ever loan fund
UK's innovation agency branches out from grant funding with £10m loan scheme for R&D infrastructure projects
BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum - Event guide
Meet the exciting clean tech companies that will be pitching at this year's BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum
BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum: Two weeks left to register
Second annual clean tech showcase event aims to bring together technology innovators and green investors
Innovate UK preps launch of £15m infrastructure fund, urges clean tech firms to apply
Government backed agency to invest in projects across the low carbon infrastructure sector
Innovate UK: £18m awarded to 'first of a kind' green transport projects
From portable electric vehicle charge points to smart delivery services, agency backs 12 clean transport innovations
Zapinamo secures funding for movable EV charge point trial
Start-up awarded £3.1m by Innovate UK to deploy mobile EV charger as part of pilot project with Heathrow Airport
Clean + Cool competition seeks green start-ups for Silicon Valley mission
Up to 20 UK clean tech firms being sought by Clean + Cool and Innovate UK to pitch to San Francisco venture capitalists in June
Clean tech R&D boost from £15m Innovate UK funding competition
Robot inspection of wind turbines, rapid charging for multiple EVs and zero emission cremation among winning projects
Government unveils £20m low emission freight funding boost
Department for Transport reveals 20 projects have secured funding under scheme to boost use of electric vans and hydrogen lorries