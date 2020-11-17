We found a way to turn urine into solid fertiliser - it could make farming more sustainable
Could we be on the cusp of a circular pee-conomy?
It's likely that most of the food you'll eat today was not farmed sustainably. The global system of food production is the largest human influence on the planet's natural cycles of nitrogen and phosphorus....
More news
Andrew Griffith appointed as UK's Net Zero Business Champion
Conservative MP and former top Sky executive appointed to new role to help bolster business support for the net zero transition ahead of COP26 Summit next year
Energy efficiency: EP100 hails one billion tonnes of corporate carbon savings
Initiative that invites businesses to double their energy productivity reveals huge scale of emissions and energy cost savings already being realised
Car firms and recyclers team up for EV battery supply chain project
EMR Metals Recycling joins forces with Bentley Motors, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, and a host of partners to develop UK EV battery recycling supply chain
Aviation firms urge PM to unlock investment 'critical' for greener flight
Sustainable Aviation coalition calls on government to catalyse green aviation fuel development, hydrogen and electric technology innovation, and airspace modernisation ahead of publication of 10 point green action plan