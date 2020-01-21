'Business as usual is dead': Global resource use smashes past 100 billion tonnes

Resource use appears to be rising rapidly
Resource use appears to be rising rapidly
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Only fraction of metals, minerals, fossil fuels, and biomass extracted each year is reused, tipping planet towards ecological disaster, report warns

The global economy is now consuming over 100 billion tonnes of materials each year, with rapidly increasing resource use tipping the planet towards an environmental and climate catastrophe, a worrying...

To continue reading...

More on Recycling

More news