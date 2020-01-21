Welsh Government plots end to fossil fuel energy in all new homes by 2025

Solcer House at Cenin in Stormy Down, Wales | Credit: Cardiff University
Proposals unveiled to boost energy efficiency standards for new homes in bid to cut CO2, reduce bills and tackle fuel poverty

All new homes built in Wales from 2025 would need to be heated and powered entirely by clean energy sources, as part of fresh plans to boost energy efficiency, reduce bills, and slash carbon emissions...

