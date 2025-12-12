MYGroup and British Beauty Council give beauty industry's waste strategy a makeover

Partners join forces to tackle beauty industry's hard-to-recycle waste for Great British Beauty Clean Up 2026
UK waste management and recycling company MYGroup has joined forces with the British Beauty Council and its Sustainable Beauty Coalition in a bid to tackle the beauty sector's hard-to-recycle waste...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis