How Patagonia became the 'grand experiment' of sustainable business

Patagonia's Lisa Pike Sheehy and Mihela Hladin Wolfe talk about how the outdoor wear company aspires to be a sustainability trailblazer - and is well used to 'playing in the arena of hate and love' as a result

Patagonia sets great stall by the fact it is not like other companies. A growing number of firms may be setting net zero emissions targets and exploring how to build more sustainable business models, but...