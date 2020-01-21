How Patagonia became the 'grand experiment' of sustainable business
Patagonia's Lisa Pike Sheehy and Mihela Hladin Wolfe talk about how the outdoor wear company aspires to be a sustainability trailblazer - and is well used to 'playing in the arena of hate and love' as a result
Patagonia sets great stall by the fact it is not like other companies. A growing number of firms may be setting net zero emissions targets and exploring how to build more sustainable business models, but...
More news
Church of England and insurer Generali join $4.3tr Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance
Church and Italian insurer are latest to join growing group of world's largest pension funds and insurers committed to fully decarbonising their investments by 2050
Defra launches natural capital tool to help businesses make greener decisions
Tool is the first time evidence and guidance about UK natural capital will be accessible in one place
Bank of America becomes carbon neutral one year ahead of schedule
The US investment giant has switched to 100 per cent renewable electricity, cut emissions and bought offsets
SDG500: New platform plans to pump $500m into action on the Sustainable Development Goals
Coalition of private and public institutions hope the platform will help close the financing gap for the SDGs