Transport for London cuts ribbon on latest sustainable Tube station

Revamped Colindale station features laminated timber ticket hall, blue-and-green roof drainage system, and step-free access
Transport for London (TfL) has officially opened the revamped Colindale Tube station, unveiling a raft of new sustainability features designed to reduce environmental impacts and curb flood risks. The...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis