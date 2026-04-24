Global Briefing: Investment secured for 'world-first' green fertiliser plant in Paraguay

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Artist's impression of the Villeta green fertiliser plant | Credit: Atome
Image:

Artist's impression of the Villeta green fertiliser plant | Credit: Atome

Plus: Madagascar's 30x30 Biodiversity Plan; Aviva Investors backs carbon removal project in Colombia; and Tata Steel to pilot blast furnace decarbonisation technology in India

Plans to develop the "world's first" industrial-scale green fertiliser plant in Paraguay have taken a major step towards reality, after British developer Atome this week announced it has reached financial...

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Michael Holder
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