Global Briefing: Investment secured for 'world-first' green fertiliser plant in Paraguay

Plus: Madagascar's 30x30 Biodiversity Plan; Aviva Investors backs carbon removal project in Colombia; and Tata Steel to pilot blast furnace decarbonisation technology in India
Plans to develop the "world's first" industrial-scale green fertiliser plant in Paraguay have taken a major step towards reality, after British developer Atome this week announced it has reached financial...
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