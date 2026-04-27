'Electro Union': Leading corporates join calls for EU to target 50 per cent clean electricity by 2040

Major business coalition demands EU ends fossil fuel dependency and doubles down on 'electro-continent' vision after three oil and gas shocks in four years
A coalition of major European investors and businesses, including top brands such as H&M and Oatly, have today urged the EU to deliver the world's first 'electro-continent' as it called on policymakers...
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