BloombergNEF: Energy security now 'driving force' behind accelerating clean energy boom

Global adoption of clean technologies is gathering pace, paving the way for a significant reduction in fossil fuel reliance
The global clean energy transition is rapidly gathering pace, driven by a renewed focus on energy security and trillions of dollars of investment that could still put the world on course to limit average...
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