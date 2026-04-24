Aviation and shipping emissions set to be included in UK Carbon Budgets

Letter to Environmental Audit Committee confirms government will incorporate the UK’s share of international aviation and shipping emissions in Carbon Budgets from 2033 onwards
The government has confirmed the UK's share of international aviation and shipping emissions will be included in the country's Carbon Budgets from 2033 onwards. In a letter earlier this month to chair...
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