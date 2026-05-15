Global Briefing: Tesla to invest $250m in Berlin gigafactory

Tech giant to accelerate EV and battery production, deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon hits eight-year low, and Nepal sees 'world first' drought insurance pay out
Electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla has committed $250m to the expansion of its Berlin-Brandenburg gigafactory, in a bid to increase battery production and deliver on a target to manufacture one million...
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