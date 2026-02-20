Global Briefing: Brazilian Amazon on course for record low deforestation in 2026

Stuart Stone
Illegal forest clearing in Brazil hits record low, plus Mumbai picked to host Earthshot Prize 2026, and Denmark to offer farmers €1bn to return land to nature

The pace of deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest has slowed to such an extent that forest clearing could reach a record low in 2026, according to official figures. From August through to the...

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

Winter Olympics 2026: How the Milano Cortina athletes' village became a green building showcase

eBay to buy Depop from Etsy in $1.2bn deal

'Higher chance of impacts': Exceptionally wet weather to continue until mid-March, Environment Agency warns
'Higher chance of impacts': Exceptionally wet weather to continue until mid-March, Environment Agency warns

Worsening flood outlook prompts renewed calls for climate adaptation measures

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
19 February 2026
Climate co-operation is in every nation's self-interest
Climate co-operation is in every nation's self-interest

UNFCCC's Simon Stiell's Istanbul speech setting out the priorities for COP31 - in full

Simon Stiell, UNFCCC
13 February 2026
But what about China?
But what about China?

Critics of net zero targets like to weaponise China's out-sized carbon footprint, but the data showing how the country has become a clean energy superpower is stacking up

James Murray
James Murray
12 February 2026