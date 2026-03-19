Metering reforms allow millions of homes and businesses to provide flexible grid services

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

NESO confirms changes to rules that mean millions of households and offices with an EV charger, heat pump or battery can save money by helping balance the electricity network  

Reforms to electricity metering rules mean millions of UK homes and businesses with electric vehicle (EV) chargers, heat pumps, and battery storage systems now have the potential save money by providing...

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