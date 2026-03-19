'With less investment we need to refocus': UK to cut climate aid to around £6bn over three years

Campaigners warn 'short-sighted' cuts to climate finance threaten lives, nature, and UK national security
The government is to cut climate finance for developing countries to an estimated £2bn a year as part of a "refocus" of aid spending, which will see the overall overseas development budget cut to 0.3 per...
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