'With less investment we need to refocus': UK to cut climate aid to around £6bn over three years

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Campaigners warn 'short-sighted' cuts to climate finance threaten lives, nature, and UK national security

The government is to cut climate finance for developing countries to an estimated £2bn a year as part of a "refocus" of aid spending, which will see the overall overseas development budget cut to 0.3 per...

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