'We need to go further and faster': How tackling cost barriers and confidence gaps could drive another record year for solar installations

Stuart Stone
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Interest in solar panels remains strong and the market is growing fast - but further action may be needed tackle barriers to adoption that could slow the rooftop revolution

The UK's domestic solar market should continue to enjoy record growth throughout 2026, but only if companies and policymakers can tackle stubborn barriers to adoption centred on concerns over high upfront...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'The data tells a different story': Heat pumps bust reliability myths during UK cold snap

'Maturing segment': Used EVs selling five days faster on average than petrol and diesel models

More on Solar

Sunniest year on record pushes solar generation to new high
Solar

Sunniest year on record pushes solar generation to new high

Official figures confirm solar has provided record 6.3 per cent share of UK power mix, as Met Office reports 2025 has already set new record for hours of sunshine

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 December 2025 • 4 min read
'Economically feasible': New study reveals latest fall in solar-storage costs
Solar

'Economically feasible': New study reveals latest fall in solar-storage costs

Ember analysis confirms cost of storing solar electricity using utility-scale batteries has dropped to just $65/MWh outside China and the US

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 December 2025 • 3 min read
ABP gets green light for 'UK's largest' floating solar farm
Solar

ABP gets green light for 'UK's largest' floating solar farm

Barrow Energy Dock project set to see 14,000 floating solar panels deployed across around a third of the surface water area at Cavendish Dock

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 November 2025 • 2 min read