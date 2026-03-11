Study: 'Inseparable' social and environmental risks are leaving financial portfolios exposed

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New study explores how climate-related supply chain risks can quickly become bigger credit, insurance, and operational challenges

The impacts of environmental shocks such as droughts, floods, and heatwaves can cascade through supply chains, leading to increased loan defaults, asset write downs, and food price volatility. That...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Building industry launches new UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard

Government to crack down on speculative grid requests, after queue grows five-fold in six months

More on Risk

Study: 'Inseparable' social and environmental risks are leaving financial portfolios exposed
Risk

Study: 'Inseparable' social and environmental risks are leaving financial portfolios exposed

New study explores how climate-related supply chain risks can quickly become bigger credit, insurance, and operational challenges

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 March 2026 • 4 min read
Study: Nature risks threaten to drive up borrowing costs
Risk

Study: Nature risks threaten to drive up borrowing costs

New LSE study warns nature degradation is leading to 'significant impacts' on borrowing costs for governments

Amber Rolt
clock 06 March 2026 • 2 min read
The strikes on Iran show why quitting oil is more important than ever
Risk

The strikes on Iran show why quitting oil is more important than ever

The latest conflict in the Middle East further underscores how clean technologies can offer greater resilience in the face of volatile fossil fuel markets

Hussein Dia, Swinburne University of Technology - The Conversation
clock 03 March 2026 • 5 min read