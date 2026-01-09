Government presses water firms to produce mandatory pollution-cutting plans

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Environment Agency warns 'every water company now needs to focus on delivery', as new rules require them to produce pollution action plans from April

Detailed guidance to help water companies in England and Wales develop mandatory new plans setting out how they intend to tackle chronic pollution and prevent damaging sewage spills has been published...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Government urged to formally recognise natural capital as 'critical UK infrastructure'

'We will work with you': Defra announces £30m boost for nature-friendly farming scheme

More on Legislation

'Build, baby, build': Government's flagship Planning and Infrastructure Act enters info force
Legislation

'Build, baby, build': Government's flagship Planning and Infrastructure Act enters info force

Sweeping planning reforms receive Royal Assent, as government confirms further details of how its new Nature Restoration Fund will seek to compensate for negative impacts from development

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 December 2025 • 6 min read
European Parliament approves 'simplified' sustainability reporting rules
Legislation

European Parliament approves 'simplified' sustainability reporting rules

MEPs vote in favour of controversial reforms to exempt smaller businesses from EU sustainability reporting and due diligence rules

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 December 2025 • 3 min read
As Washington retreats, states step up their climate oversight
Legislation

As Washington retreats, states step up their climate oversight

With major climate reporting deadlines in California, a flurry of activity at New York Climate Week and the progress of new legislation elsewhere, it's clear state-level efforts continue at pace

Catherine Atkin, Carbon Accountable
clock 10 December 2025 • 3 min read