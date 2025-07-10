'Clarity is not the same as resolution': Energy experts divided on zonal pricing decision

Some of the UK's leading energy companies have warmly welcomed the government's decision to reject plans for a zonal pricing regime, but others warn the government has missed a major opportunity to curb energy bills
The government has today published its long-awaited Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA), confirming Ministers will not proceed with proposals for the UK to switch to a zonal power pricing...
