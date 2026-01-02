'These disasters are not 'natural'': Heatwaves, wildfires, droughts, and storms cost more than $120bn in 2025

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New report identifies the 10 most expensive and impactful climate disasters of the past year

Heatwaves, wildfires, droughts, and storms cost the global economy more than $120bn in 2025, according to a new study identifying the 10 most expensive and impactful climate disasters of the past year....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Double record-breaker: 2025 declared UK's hottest and sunniest year on record

CBAM: EU's carbon border levy enters into force

More on Risk

'These disasters are not 'natural'': Heatwaves, wildfires, droughts, and storms cost more than $120bn in 2025
Risk

'These disasters are not 'natural'': Heatwaves, wildfires, droughts, and storms cost more than $120bn in 2025

New report identifies the 10 most expensive and impactful climate disasters of the past year

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 January 2026 • 4 min read
North Yorkshire Council urged to delay Burniston fracking decision
Risk

North Yorkshire Council urged to delay Burniston fracking decision

Friends of the Earth urges council to wait until draft changes to national planning policy are finalised before deciding whether to give go-ahead to controversial fracking project

Amber Rolt
clock 23 December 2025 • 5 min read
Ordnance Survey launches new tidelines dataset to help manage flood and erosion risk
Risk

Ordnance Survey launches new tidelines dataset to help manage flood and erosion risk

New dataset could help monitor and manage worsening coastal erosion and flood risks across the UK

Amber Rolt
clock 15 December 2025 • 3 min read