'These disasters are not 'natural'': Heatwaves, wildfires, droughts, and storms cost more than $120bn in 2025

New report identifies the 10 most expensive and impactful climate disasters of the past year
Heatwaves, wildfires, droughts, and storms cost the global economy more than $120bn in 2025, according to a new study identifying the 10 most expensive and impactful climate disasters of the past year....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis