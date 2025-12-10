As Washington retreats, states step up their climate oversight

With major climate reporting deadlines in California, a flurry of activity at New York Climate Week and the progress of new legislation elsewhere, it's clear state-level efforts continue at pace
At the very moment President Donald Trump stood before world leaders at the United Nations and dismissed climate change as the "greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world", a very different story was...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis