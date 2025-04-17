Could the UK emerge as a global hub for high integrity carbon markets?

Stuart Stone
clock • 10 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government sets out new integrity principles in a bid to boost confidence in carbon and nature markets, as buyers warn of a squeeze on high quality credits that could see prices start to rise

Whether you see them as crucial, controversial, or a bit of both, there is no getting away from the fact voluntary carbon and nature markets are currently struggling to deliver on their considerable monetary...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

On a roll: Greggs harnesses renewable fuels to cover more than two million road miles

Two thirds of Brits claim Easter chocolate is egg-cessively packaged

More on Carbon Trading

Reports: UK and EU seeking landmark carbon market deal
Carbon Trading

Reports: UK and EU seeking landmark carbon market deal

Reports suggest UK government is prepared to align with EU Emissions Trading Scheme as part of efforts to strengthen ties with Brussels and avoid threat of carbon border levies

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 April 2025 • 3 min read
Global Briefing: China moves to expand national emissions trading scheme
Carbon Trading

Global Briefing: China moves to expand national emissions trading scheme

Reports reveal Beijing intends to extend carbon market to cover steel, cement, and aluminium plants, Indonesia hopes to advance $20bn clean energy fund, and BYD celebrates latest milestone

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 March 2025 • 4 min read
'First of a kind': BSI unveils 'pioneering' new UK nature market investment standard
Carbon Trading

'First of a kind': BSI unveils 'pioneering' new UK nature market investment standard

Government-backed principles aim to combat greenwashing and boost investor confidence in nature-based solutions, Biodiversity Net Gain, and other emerging nature markets

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 March 2025 • 3 min read