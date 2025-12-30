Why 2026 is the year of opportunity for carbon markets

The year ahead will shape the future of climate finance, as leaders decide how carbon markets are implemented in practice, writes Beatriz Granziera from The Nature Conservancy
From key milestones for the operationalisation of Article 6.4, to a wave of country-to-country carbon credit deals: 2025 was truly a banner year for the carbon markets under the Paris Agreement. High-integrity...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis