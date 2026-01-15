State of Carbon Credits 2025: Market passes $1bn as higher prices offset falling volumes

Price premiums drive six per cent increase in the value of the carbon market, new Sylvera report finds
The total number of carbon credit retirements fell by 4.5 per cent in 2025 to 168 million, but increased prices for higher integrity projects helped push the value of the market past the $1bn mark...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis