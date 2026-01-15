State of Carbon Credits 2025: Market passes $1bn as higher prices offset falling volumes

Price premiums drive six per cent increase in the value of the carbon market, new Sylvera report finds

The total number of carbon credit retirements fell by 4.5 per cent in 2025 to 168 million, but increased prices for higher integrity projects helped push the value of the market past the $1bn mark...

