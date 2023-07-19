'Dispersed' industrial sites must also have the opportunity to decarbonise

clock • 4 min read

The transportation of captured carbon across the country using freight can help fix the UK's 'lopsided' approach to CCS, writes Enfinium’s Mike Maudsley

With the UK set to tighten its carbon budgets from 2024, a quirk in the UK government's approach means that half of our industrial base is currently unable to even consider, let alone implement, a key...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Intelligent Octopus Flux': Energy giant promises to slash bills with new smart tariff

19 July 2023 • 2 min read
02

'A shot in the arm': Jaguar Land Rover-owner confirms plans for £4bn electric car battery gigafactory

19 July 2023 • 5 min read
03

'The UK will be left behind': Big business urges PM to show 'leadership' and deliver on net zero pledges

19 July 2023 • 4 min read
04

'Dangerous, missed opportunity': UK's official adaptation plan slammed by climate experts

18 July 2023 • 6 min read
05

Viking Link: Laying of world record power cable between UK and Denmark now complete

18 July 2023 • 3 min read

More on CCS

UK CCUS? How to build a 'homegrown' carbon capture and storage sector
CCS

UK CCUS? How to build a 'homegrown' carbon capture and storage sector

A series of announcements from industry, developers, and land owners suggest the UK's carbon capture industry is on the march

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 12 July 2023 • 8 min read
Credit: Drax
CCS

UK government awards £83m to hydrogen, biomass, and carbon capture projects

Drax, Kellogg's, and P&G among firms to secure funding to support switch away from fossil fuels to lower carbon alternatives

Amber Rolt
clock 29 June 2023 • 5 min read
The race to develop carbon capture technology is on - the UK must act fast to scale its approach
CCS

The race to develop carbon capture technology is on - the UK must act fast to scale its approach

Imminent policy decisions about carbon capture and storage technology will play a major role in establishing the pace of the UK's net zero transition, writes CCSA’s Ruth Herbert

Ruth Herbert, Carbon Capture and Storage Association
clock 19 June 2023 • 4 min read