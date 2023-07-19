'Green Energy Covenant': Government urged to make community benefits a requirement for clean energy projects

The government is facing fresh calls to make investment in local communities a prerequisite for developers of solar, wind, and large grid infrastructure projects, as fresh polling revealed that mandatory community benefits would prompt a significant proportion of those rural voters who oppose clean energy projects to back proposed schemes.

A research paper published this morning by centre-right think tank Onward argues that establishing 'Green Energy Covenant' that mandates developers to invest in communities that host new energy infrastructure could help deliver a much-needed surge in clean energy development across England.

The report comes as the government continues to delay a final decision on promised reforms designed to lift the 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms in England, which resulted in just two turbines being erected last year. Last autumn, the government responded to pressure from backbench MPs by agreeing to ease planning restrictions introduced by David Cameron in 2015 to allow new onshore wind farms where they command local support. But Ministers are yet to finalise the proposed reforms, fuelling fears they are planning only cosmetic changes that would still result in the vast majority of new projects being blocked.

The new research is backed by polling of rural voters in the constituencies of Suffolk Central and Heywood & Middleton, which reveals that already-high net support for new energy and grid projects among rural voters could rise further if developers were obliged to pay into a £250,000 a year community benefit fund for investment in local projects and give households a £75 annual energy bill reduction. The polling found the introduction if such a scheme would result in net support for new projects rising from +42 to +56.

"Onward's proposed Green Energy Covenant is an important contribution to the growing campaign to lift the ban on onshore wind," said Conservative MP Simon Clarke, who wrote the foreword of the report. "We need to streamline the planning process and bring down barriers to growth. This report provides a way to build an enduring political consensus to do so."

Onward's polling reveals just a small minority of rural voters oppose new wind projects, with just nine per cent expressing outright opposition. While close to half of votes - 43 per cent - unconditionally support local renewable development, this figure would rise to 77 per cent if developers were obliged to deliver community benefits.

The findings have cross-party backing and will be launched today at an event featuring Clarke and Shadow Environment and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband.

The research recommends government require all developers to sign up to a default package of £2 per megawatt hour generated for community benefit funding. As such, a medium-sized wind farm would raise just under £5m over a 20-year lifetime, which could be invested in home energy efficiency upgrades, energy bill rebates, and new local public services and green spaces.

According to Onward's calculations, mandatory community benefit requirements for clean energy developers would add no more than £2.50 to annual energy bills, which would be more than offset by the transition towards a more efficient, lower-cost, renewables-based eneryg system. Meanwhile, the move could result in £3.7bn being invested in communities by 2035, it said.

"People across the UK, from all political parties, support the need for more clean energy infrastructure, because they understand that getting on with the sprint to clean power is the only way to cut bills for good, create good jobs across the country, give us real energy security, and tackle the climate crisis," said Miliband. "To unlock this country's potential, we need to be builders not blockers. Everyone will benefit from the clean energy infrastructure we need, and a Labour government will ensure that the communities that host it in the national interest will also benefit directly."

The government maintains that there is no effective ban on onshore wind in England, however Ministers have said they will reform the planning system to enable more onshore wind projects to go ahead where there is local support. In June, it closed a consultation on the revision of National Policy Statements for energy projects designed to ramp up clean energy capacity. But critics have warned the proposed reforms do not go far enough and would still allow a handful of opponents to new projects to block developments that command significant majority support.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero was considering a comment on today's report at the time of going to press.

A number of renewable energy developers already pay into community benefit funds and Onward's research also reveals communities want more control over where benefit packages are invested. The polling showed high levels of support for local boards of elected representatives and community leaders - such as head teachers and business owners - getting to decide where the money is spent.

"We need to stop blocking development and instead tie it to local investment," said Jack Richardson, head of energy and climate at Onward. "Our new research shows that this approach has the backing of rural voters: over three quarters think new projects should have community benefits attached, and nearly half want boards of local elected representatives and community leaders to decide how community benefits are spent."

