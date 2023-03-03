Global Briefing: US Postal Service order 9,250 Ford EVs

All the top green business news from around the world, including hydrogen-powered ferries in Norway, renewables investment plans from EDP and BP, and the deepening row over ESG in US Congress
US Postal Service revs up electrication strategy with Ford EV mega-order The United States Postal Service (USPS) has this week announced it has awarded contracts for over 9,000 battery electric vehicles...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial