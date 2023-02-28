Britain breaks 'green grid' record with latest 100 per cent clean power milestone

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Britain breaks 'green grid' record with latest 100 per cent clean power milestone

Update from Imperial College London reveals the UK grid ran on 100 per cent clean electricity for 25 hours during December, setting yet another record

The UK's electricity grid ran on 100 per cent clean power for 25 hours during December, setting a new monthly record and providing further evidence that the energy system can enable a zero-emission grid.

The record-breaking performance during December meant there were nearly 100 hours when the grid delivered more clean power than it needed last year.

The latest update from Imperial College London for Drax Electric Insights also confirmed that clean, or low-carbon, power including biomass, hydro, wind, solar and nuclear provided a record 2.9GW of clean surplus power during December.

The report acknowledged that some fossil fuel generators were required to stay running in order to provide flexibility and inertia services to grid operator National Grid ESO during the periods when demand was fully met by clean sources of power.

But it stressed that the minimum safe amount of fossil fuels required to be online is continuously falling, with National Grid ESO confident it will be able to deliver on its goal of operating a fully zero emission grid from 2025 when renewables output allows.

"Britain's power grid has undergone a remarkable transformation over the last decade with surplus clean electricity having switched from being a pipe dream to becoming a reality," said Dr Iain Staffell of Imperial College London, and lead author of the quarterly Drax Electric Insights report. "Electricity is the only form of energy where we produce more than we consume - in comparison to our coal and gas requirements where 60-75 per cent are still imported from abroad."

He added that to deliver on the government's goal to operate the grid with zero emissions for period from 2025 before then delivering a fully net zero emission grid by 2035, further action was urgently needed to catalyse further investment in a range of low carbon infrastructure projects.

"Completely eliminating fossil fuels during periods of high renewable output and low demand in the next two years requires significant policy and infrastructure decisions to be made now," he said. "Having a new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is a positive step to focus government attention on this and other key targets, such as delivering the large amount of carbon removals from bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) that will make a critical contribution to its legally binding decarbonisation targets.

"The UK has led the world in 'greening its grid' further and faster than any other major economy and we need to ensure we don't lose the momentum to make net zero a reality."

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Of birds and boats: Offshore wind developers step up efforts to curb environmental impacts

Corporates urged to deliver first Net Zero Transition Plans this year

Most read
01

Recharge Industries completes Britishvolt deal, plans to revive 'gigafactory' project

27 February 2023 • 3 min read
02

Study: Slow EV roll out could cost motorists £9bn in additional fuel costs

27 February 2023 • 4 min read
03

Essar launches $3.6bn hydrogen and ammonia-focused Energy Transition venture

27 February 2023 • 3 min read
04

The UK can be a world-leading net zero economy - but Ministers need to act

27 February 2023 • 5 min read
05

Bills set to 'skyrocket', despite fall in energy price cap

27 February 2023 • 7 min read

More on Energy

Credit: Vattenfall
Energy

Of birds and boats: Offshore wind developers step up efforts to curb environmental impacts

New research projects aim to minimise disruption to seabirds and decarbonise operations vessels

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 February 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Energy

Bills set to 'skyrocket', despite fall in energy price cap

Ofgem confirms underlying energy price cap it to fall by nearly £1,000, but analysts warn scaling back of government support means domestic bills are still set to rise again

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 February 2023 • 7 min read
A gas pipeline under construction in Russia | Credit: iStock
Energy

Study: Russia's war on Ukraine has accelerated global shift to clean power

'There are big challenges ahead, but the only option is to double down on our goals: for Ukrainians, for Europe, and for the planet'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 February 2023 • 4 min read