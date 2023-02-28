Britain breaks 'green grid' record with latest 100 per cent clean power milestone

The UK's electricity grid ran on 100 per cent clean power for 25 hours during December, setting a new monthly record and providing further evidence that the energy system can enable a zero-emission grid.

The record-breaking performance during December meant there were nearly 100 hours when the grid delivered more clean power than it needed last year.

The latest update from Imperial College London for Drax Electric Insights also confirmed that clean, or low-carbon, power including biomass, hydro, wind, solar and nuclear provided a record 2.9GW of clean surplus power during December.

The report acknowledged that some fossil fuel generators were required to stay running in order to provide flexibility and inertia services to grid operator National Grid ESO during the periods when demand was fully met by clean sources of power.

But it stressed that the minimum safe amount of fossil fuels required to be online is continuously falling, with National Grid ESO confident it will be able to deliver on its goal of operating a fully zero emission grid from 2025 when renewables output allows.

"Britain's power grid has undergone a remarkable transformation over the last decade with surplus clean electricity having switched from being a pipe dream to becoming a reality," said Dr Iain Staffell of Imperial College London, and lead author of the quarterly Drax Electric Insights report. "Electricity is the only form of energy where we produce more than we consume - in comparison to our coal and gas requirements where 60-75 per cent are still imported from abroad."

He added that to deliver on the government's goal to operate the grid with zero emissions for period from 2025 before then delivering a fully net zero emission grid by 2035, further action was urgently needed to catalyse further investment in a range of low carbon infrastructure projects.

"Completely eliminating fossil fuels during periods of high renewable output and low demand in the next two years requires significant policy and infrastructure decisions to be made now," he said. "Having a new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is a positive step to focus government attention on this and other key targets, such as delivering the large amount of carbon removals from bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) that will make a critical contribution to its legally binding decarbonisation targets.

"The UK has led the world in 'greening its grid' further and faster than any other major economy and we need to ensure we don't lose the momentum to make net zero a reality."