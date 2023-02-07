Are bumper oil and gas profits luring BP and Shell into a stranded asset trap?

Michael Holder
Credit: iStock
BP dilutes plans to reduce oil and gas output as it becomes the latest fossil fuel giant to post bumper profits following Russia's war in Ukraine – but could such short term thinking prove a risky bet?

As news of bumper oil and gas profits continues to roll in, the temptation for the likes of Shell, BP, and others to continue to maximise their record earnings from hydrocarbons is evidently proving impossible...

Michael Holder
