Are bumper oil and gas profits luring BP and Shell into a stranded asset trap?

BP dilutes plans to reduce oil and gas output as it becomes the latest fossil fuel giant to post bumper profits following Russia's war in Ukraine – but could such short term thinking prove a risky bet?
As news of bumper oil and gas profits continues to roll in, the temptation for the likes of Shell, BP, and others to continue to maximise their record earnings from hydrocarbons is evidently proving impossible...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial