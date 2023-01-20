Could just three policy levers trigger a global cascade of climate action?

Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Researchers pin point how action on EVs, plant-based proteins, and green ammonia could drive a net zero ripple effect across the wider economy

It would be laughable to suggest there was an easy fix for the climate crisis. As many commentators have noted, there is no silver bullet for tackling carbon emissions. Yet it is also true that everywhere...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Report: Paying farmers to sequester CO2 far cheaper than carbon capture tech

Government fires up £32.5m funding push for industrial green fuel projects

Most read
01

Government fires up £32.5m funding push for industrial green fuel projects

20 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government confirms plans for new Deposit Return Scheme

20 January 2023 • 5 min read
03

Report: Paying farmers to sequester CO2 far cheaper than carbon capture tech

20 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

UK CEOs more likely than international peers to have climate plans in place

20 January 2023 • 3 min read
05

'Major moment': 19-seat plane partially powered by hydrogen fuel cells takes to the skies

20 January 2023 • 2 min read

More on Technology

British 'sharing app' OLIO is working to change that by actively helping companies to become 'zero food waste' businesses / Credit: OLIO
Technology

10 European firms every sustainability professional should know

From smart sockets to solar fabric, these businesses and innovations could be great additions to your sustainability toolkit

Peter Havers, GreenBiz.com
clock 20 January 2023 • 8 min read
Credit: The Northeast Clean Energy Council
Technology

Long-duration storage projects are taking shape

New projects with big price tags are looking for long-duration energy storage solutions

Sarah Golden, GreenBiz.com
clock 20 January 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Technology

Government fires up £32.5m funding push for industrial green fuel projects

Funding to develop alternatives to carbon intensive red diesel fuel comes as Grant Shapps touts ambition to turn UK into 'scale-up capital of Europe'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 January 2023 • 3 min read