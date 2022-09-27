Course correction: How the aviation industry needs to re-navigate its flight path to net zero

With legal action targeting the government's Jet Zero strategy and a new analysis suggesting the aviation industry is off course to meet Paris Agreement goals, pressure is mounting on airlines to revamp their decarbonisation plans
Pressure is continuing to mount on the aviation industry to strengthen the credibility of its net zero, after new research highlighted how the sector remains badly off course if it is to deliver on the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial