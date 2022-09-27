'British power to the British people': Keir Starmer unveils plans for publicly-owned clean energy company

Labour Leader Keir Starmer has pledged that a Labour government would set up a publicly owned clean energy company within a year of being elected to power.

Addressing the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool this afternoon, Starmer said the state-backed company would take "advantage of the opportunities in British power, because it is right for jobs, because it is right for energy independence from tyrants like [Vladimir] Putin."

Dubbed Great British Energy, the new venture would enable British people to profit from the nation's clean energy resources, he said, stressing that state-backed energy companies from France, China, and Sweden were all currently profiting from wind and nuclear power generated in Britain.

"The future wealth of this country is in our air, in our seas, in our skies," he said. "Britain should harness that wealth and share it with all. British power to the British people."

He conceded setting up the UK's first publicly-owned state energy company and delivering a surge in clean energy development would be a challenge, predicting it would "mean tough battles on issues like planning and regulation".

But he stressed that the drive to achieve net zero emissions was an engine for economic growth across the UK, repeatedly emphasising that decarbonisation would create jobs and opportunities for the entire country.

"The road to net zero is no longer one of stern, austere self-denial," he said. "It is at the heart of 21st century aspiration. Technology has turned everything on its head. Green and growth, they go together, they are inseparable."

Starmer reiterated Labour's plan - trailed over the weekend - to achieve a 100 per cent clean power system by the end of this decade, a shift he acknowledged would require a doubling of onshore wind power, a quadrupling of offshore wind, and a tripling of solar power capacity. The party would also back tidal and nuclear power projects, as well as investments in hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, green steel, gigafactory and green port infrastructure, he said.

The Labour leader also pointed to building energy efficiency as an area where a Labour government would ramp up investment in order to curb bills and help meet climate targets, hymning the benefits of insulation. A Labour government would insulate 19 million homes, he said.

Starmer said ramping up clean energy, insulation, and green technology deployment would represent a "huge national effort", requiring "the biggest partnership between government, business and communities the country had ever seen". More than a million jobs would be created in the process, he added.

"Its time to write a new chapter of Labour Party history by building a fairer, greener, more dynamic Britain by tackling the climate emergency head on and used it to create the jobs, the industries, the opportunities of the future," he said.

Carys Roberts, executive director of the IPPR think tank said Starmer's speech demonstrated that Labour had grasped the threat of the climate crisis and the opportunity that could be seized by accelerating the net zero transition.

"The public want action on climate, and done in the right way, this can bring big economic and social benefits too," she said. "The announcements from the shadow cabinet in the past few days and in Starmer's speech show that Labour understands this. Green policy is now central to Labour's agenda - and as such the bar has been raised. All eyes are now on the Conservative party conference next week, to see whether Liz Truss' party also recognise the many benefits from ambitious climate action."

Whilst acknowledging that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was the "immediate spark" of the cost-of-living crisis, Starmer sought to pin the UK's vulnerability to soaring fossil fuels cost on the Conservative Party's rack record over the past 13 years.

"I will never accept that the war is an excuse for how unprepared Britain was to tackle the fallout," he said. "The war didn't ban onshore wind. The war didn't scrap home insulation. The war didn't stall British nuclear energy. The Tories did that."

The Labour leader also aimed pointed criticism at Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's sweeping programme of tax cuts, announced last week, arguing that in "one bold move" the Conservatives had given up any "claim it may have had to be a party of aspiration".

"The government has lost control of the British economy - and for what?" he said. "They've crashed the pound - and for what? Higher interest rates. Higher inflation. Higher borrowing. And for what? Not for you. Not for working people. For tax cuts for the richest one per cent in our society. Don't forget. Don't forgive."

The speech comes as the pound plunged to a 37-year low in the wake of the government's announcement that it planned to pursue £45bn of uncosted tax cuts on top of the £72bn it is set to borrow for its energy price freeze programme.

It also comes just days after Labour launched wider industrial strategy designed to drive investment and provide business with greater policy and regulatory certainty.

The Strategy is to be underpinned by a new statutory body, the Industrial Strategy Council (ISC), which like the Committee for Climate Change would aim to ensure a future Labour government honours four central "missions" to deliver clean power by 2030, to better harness data for public good, and build a more future-facing and resilient economy. Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the plan would "bolster Britain's supply chains from future shocks, transform skills and make Brexit work".

Starmer's speech was welcomed by Greenpeace UK's head of politics Rachel Newsom who argued that "establishing a UK-owned energy generator has the potential to give homegrown renewables a big boost".

"Under a publicly-owned Great British Energy, vital emerging technologies like floating offshore wind and green hydrogen electrolysers could be given the extra support needed as UK supply chains are grown and costs come down," she said.

The speech was also welcomed by Peter Simpson, co-chair of the UK Corporate Leaders Group (CLG UK) and chief executive of Anglian Water who said it was "great to hear an unequivocal commitment to green growth from the leader of the opposition and the shadow cabinet".

"Members of the UK Corporate Leaders Group and many other British businesses have been united in consistently calling for a real long-term plan to get the investment flowing into new industries and economic opportunity that can deliver net zero alongside freedom from volatile fossil fuels and increased prosperity and competitiveness," he said. "This is a great articulation of such a plan. We welcome a clear and balanced focus on developing the UK's economic strength, accelerating the climate transition and ensuring the transition is fair. Business is ready to work with all politicians of all parties in delivering the change that the UK needs, growing the economy and delivering a fairer, greener future."

The news comes as the government continues to face a gathering backlash over its controversial plans to relax planning rules in new investment zones and its mooted proposals to dilute the Habitats Directive and potentially shelves reforms to farming subsidies to require landowners to enhance environmental stewardship.

A coalition of conservation groups, including the RSPB, the National Trust, and the Wildlife Trusts, today confirmed they would be seeking to mobilise their millions of members in opposition against the government's plans.

Meanwhile, a group of senior Tory MPs and activists, including former Environment Secretary Michael Gove, wrote to the Times urging the new government not to ditch the planned Environmental Land Management Scheme, arguing that reforming subsidies to ensure farmers are paid for delivering environmental services would deliver multiple benefits in terms of cleaner rivers, healthier soils, and enhanced food security.