'Overwhelming majority': New polling reveals huge backing for wind and solar

Support for renewables development in the UK remains "overwhelming", according to one of the largest survey to date on the potential role of clean energy in tackling the soaring energy bills.

A Survation poll of over 6,100 people commissioned by trade body RenewableUK found that 77 per cent of people think the new government should use new wind and solar farms to reduce electricity bills, while 76 per cent support building renewable energy projects in their local area.

The survey - which covered every constituency in the country - found that support for renewables development was actually higher among Conservative voters, who are more likely to be found in rural constituencies.

Eighty-four per cent of those who voted Tory at the last election want to see the government use new wind and solar farms to cut electricity bills, while 81 per cent of 2019 Tory voters supporting a renewable energy project in their area. The 100 constituencies where support for offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, and tidal power is strongest are now predominantly Conservative, RenewableUK said.

"These findings are wake-up call to every politician, including the new Prime Minister, that the overwhelming majority of people want to see new investment in renewables and are happy to see new wind and solar farms built in their local area to drive energy bills down," said Dan McGrail, chief executive at RenewableUK. "At a time when we need to shift from expensive gas to low-cost renewables as rapidly as possible, most people agree that if local communities support having a wind farm nearby, the government shouldn't stand in their way."

When asked about specific policies a sizeable majority of respondents supported measures that would help accelerate onshore renewables development.

For example, 64 per cent of 2019 Conservative voters think the new government should end the current block on onshore wind projects in England where projects have local support - a proposal the government committed to explore in the recent Energy Security Strategy, but which neither Liz Truss nor Rishi Sunak endorsed during this summer's leadership campaign. In contrast, only 16 per cent of respondents think the block on onshore wind farm development should remain. There is no majority in favour of the current block in any constituency in England, Scotland or Wales, RenewableUK said.

Moreover, 68 per cent of the public polled want the new Prime Minister to increase or maintain investment in renewables, compared to just 14 per cent who want to see investment reduced. Four out of 10 voters said they would be "less favourable to the Conservative party" if the new leader weakens climate change policies, compared to only 16 per cent who would be more favourable.

The survey also echoed reams of recent polling that has confirmed that renewable technologies enjoy very high levels of public support. For example, 81 per cent of respondents are in favour of solar energy, 76 per cent back offshore wind, 74 per cent are in favour of onshore wind, and 72 per cent support tidal and wave power.

In contrast, a government survey last year put support for fracking in the UK at 17 per cent.

McGrail urged the government to deliver planning reforms that have overwhelming public backing and could help unlock new renewables development that would serve to curb energy bills and enhance UK energy security.

"We're keen to work with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss to slash energy bills by building more renewable energy projects faster, which means bringing in a planning system which reflects the widespread public support for these technologies, and setting ambitious targets for clean energy in each of their annual power auctions over the course of this decade," he said. "That will also help us to maximise jobs and attract billions in private investment."

Sam Hall, Director of the Conservative Environment Network, called on the new government to heed the results of the new survey. "This new polling shows that onshore renewables are popular not only with the public but even more so with Conservative voters," he said. "Renewables are popular and cheap, cut our reliance on imported fossil fuels, and support UK jobs. With new renewables nine times cheaper than gas power, the government should let the market deploy these technologies to ease the energy crisis. It should allow more solar farms to be built on unproductive land. It should also lift the de facto ban on onshore wind in England, provided that local communities consent in the same way that Liz Truss plans to do with fracking."

However, it remains to be seen if the government's imminent new energy package includes measures to accelerate renewables development in the UK.

During her successful campaign for the leadership Liz Truss voiced her support for the UK's net zero target and renewables industry, signalling that she wanted to accelerate planning processes for offshore wind farms and boost the deployment of rooftop solar panels.

However, she also said she would crack down on planning approvals for solar farms on agricultural land and provided no indication she would relax planning rules for onshore wind farms. She promised to lift the moratorium on fracking projects and approve drilling in communities that support new projects, but failed to offer similar assurances to onshore wind developers.

She also yesterday apppointed Jacob Rees-Mogg as Business Secretary with ultimate responsibility for energy and climate policy, despite his track record of criticising the UK's net zero strategy and wind energy industry.

In related news, RenewableUK today also published a separate report showing that the overall pipeline of onshore wind projects in the UK has increased by over 4GW in the last 12 months, from 33GW in October 2021 to 37GW today. The vast majority of projects in the pipeline, including projects which are operational, under construction, consented or being planned, are located in Scotland.

If all projects in the pipeline were to be built, the UK could have 29.8GW of onshore wind capacity operational by the end of 2030, increasing to 34GW by the end of 2031, the report said.

"We can't tackle the energy crisis without onshore wind - it's one of our cheapest sources of new power and once projects have the go-ahead they can be up and running within a year," said McGrail. "Despite the government publishing its Energy Security Strategy in April, Ministers still haven't set a target for onshore wind in the UK and they've only tentatively opened up the conversation about removing the block on onshore wind in England. We need to see a commitment of at least 30GW of onshore wind by 2030 and local communities across the UK being given the chance to benefit from generation in their area where it has local support."